Fed might consider expanding types of Treasurys it purchases - FOMC minutes

The Federal Reserve's actions to add liquidity to money markets were discussed by the Federal Open Market Committee during their two-day meeting in December.

To ensure ample reserves, the Fed purchases of Treasury bills continue at a pace of $60B per month. In addition, repurchase agreement operations (repos) total about $215B per day, in overnight and term operations, measures taken to calm the short-term funding markets when rates spiked in mid-September.

The System Open Market Account manager talked about operational considerations around policy implementations. One involves the risk that future Treasury bill purchases could have a larger effect in the Treasury bill market in light of expected seasonal declines in bill issuance and the Fed's increasing ownership share of outstanding bills.

If that materializes, the Fed could consider expanding the "universe of securities purchased for reserve management purposes to include coupon-bearing Treasury securities with a short time to maturity," the minutes said.

The SOMA manager also discussed gradually transitioning away from active repo operations in 2020 as Treasury bill purchases supply a larger base of reserves.

"The calendar of repo operations starting in mid-January could reflect a gradual reduction in active repo operations."

