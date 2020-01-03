Jefferies says L Brands rally offers good sell point

An L Brands (LB +7.7% ) rally today spurred by this morning's BofA upgrade has prompted Jefferies to urge investors to sell.

The firm reiterated its Underperform rating amid today's gains and noted the Bath & Body Works unit has peaked, and the other brands are "broken."

Bath & Body Works was a linchpin of BofA's upgrade, as the firm said it could be spun out to create value.

But that might be too late, Jefferies' Randal Konik writes, with the prospect of comps turning negative. And the PINK line that has boosted Victoria's Secret is a "land mine" with sales at a high risk of decline against hot competition.

Jefferies has a $14 price target, now implying 26% downside.