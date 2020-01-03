U.S. Global Investors to sell Galileo Global Equity Advisors stake

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) jumps 2.6% after agreeing to sell back to Galileo Global Equity Advisors all the common shares of Galileo that it owns.

Galileo, under its capital restructuring, is purchasing the shares for about the same amount that U.S. Global Investors had paid for its investment in Galileo.

The transaction is subject to the approval of Canadian securities regulatory authorities and to the satisfaction of other closing conditions.

The deal is expected to close on or about March 2, 2020.

“Streamlining the company’s operations will allow management to focus on growing the company’s assets under management in the U.S., in particular our gold and airline ETFs” said Frank Holmes, CEO and CIO of U.S. Global Investors.