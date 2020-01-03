Longfin CEO settles SEC over fraud action

Longfin (OTCPK:LFIN) CEO Venkata S. Meenavalli agrees to pay $400K to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's fraud action against him.

The settlement, which remains subject to court approval, concludes the SEC's actions against Longfin, its CEO, and three other individuals in which the SEC has secured more than $26M of ill-gotten gains.

The SEC’s complaint alleged that Longfin and Meenavalli obtained qualification for a Regulation A+ offering by falsely representing in public filings that the company was managed and operated in the U.S.

According to the complaint, Longfin and Meenavalli then distributed over 400K Longfin shares to Meenavalli’s affiliates, and misrepresented the offering to Nasdaq in order to meet its listing requirements.

The complaint also alleged that more than 90% of Longfin’s reported revenue for 2017 was fictitiously derived from sham commodities transactions.

If approved, the settlement would require Meenavalli to disgorge $159K plus prejudgment interest of $9K and to pay a $232K civil penalty; it also requires that he surrender all of his Longfin stock, will permanently bar him from acting as an officer or director of a public company, and will enjoin him from participating in the offer or sale of penny stocks.

Meenavalli agrees to the settlement without admitting or denying the SEC allegations.

A parallel criminal action against Meenavalli, filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, remains ongoing.

