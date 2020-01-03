Incyte's pain is Equillium's gain, up 12%

Thinly traded nano cap Equillium (EQ +11.5%) is up on average volume, a modest 44K shares, diverging from Incyte's (INCY -10.1%) selloff after itacitinib failed a late-stage study in acute graft versus host disease (GvHD).
Equillium is developing lead candidate EQ001 (itolizumab) for the same indication. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial, EQUATE, is in process with an estimated primary completion date in May 2021.
Itolizumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) an immune checkpoint receptor called CD6 that plays a key role in a range of immuno-inflammatory diseases.
