Incyte's pain is Equillium's gain, up 12%

Thinly traded nano cap Equillium (EQ +11.5% ) is up on average volume, a modest 44K shares, diverging from Incyte's (INCY -10.1% ) selloff after itacitinib failed a late-stage study in acute graft versus host disease (GvHD).

Equillium is developing lead candidate EQ001 (itolizumab) for the same indication. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial, EQUATE, is in process with an estimated primary completion date in May 2021.

Itolizumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) an immune checkpoint receptor called CD6 that plays a key role in a range of immuno-inflammatory diseases.