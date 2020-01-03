Tesla rises to record high after beating Q4 delivery guidance

Tesla (TSLA +3.7%) trades at a record high after defying skeptics by beating its 2019 delivery guidance, lifting its gain in the past three months to ~90%.
Tesla topped Wall Street expectations in delivering 112K vehicles in Q4, up 23% Y/Y, and 367,500 vehicles for FY 2019, surpassing the low end of its full-year target of 360K-400K.
The company also said it demonstrated a production run-rate capability of more than 3K units/week at the Shanghai factory - a "truly remarkable feat," as the facility did not exist less than a year ago, says Canaccord's Jed Dorsheimer, who rates the stock a Buy.
"Questions remain about first half 2020 results and gross margin sustainability... Tesla is already lowering prices in China and faces a flood of [electric vehicle] competition in the U.S.," says CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson, who nevertheless raised his stock price target to $400 from $320 previously while maintaining his Hold rating.
Traders shorting Tesla have lost ~$900M in just the first two trading days of 2020, adding to mark-to-market losses of $2.9B last year, S3 Partners says.
Overall short interest in the stock is ~$11.9B, and while some traders have cut their losses in recent months, today's rally does not appear to be forcing significantly more traders to capitulate, says S3's Ihor Dusaniwsky.
