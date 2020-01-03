Trump says U.S. took action to 'stop a war"

The U.S. isn't seeking a regime change in Iran, President Trump said in a television address less than 24 hours after the U.S. launched a "flawless, precision strike" that killed Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani.

"What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago," Trump said, adding Soleimani was "plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and we terminated him."

Trump said Iran's Revolutionary Guard and Quds force, led by Soleimani, "targeted, injured, and murdered hundreds of American civilians and servicemen."

"We took action last night to stop a war," Trump said.

Iran's clerical and military leaders have threatened to retaliate.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 fall 0.7% and the Dow slides 0.8% in late trading.

Crude oil +3.0% to $63.03 per barrel; gold gains 1.5% to $1,550.40 per ounce.

10-year Treasury yield falls 8 basis points to 1.79%.

The Japanese yen rises 0.4% to 108.07 per dollar.

The U.S. Dollar Index is roughly flat at 96.88.