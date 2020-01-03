Black Diamond Therapeutics readies IPO

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Cambridge, MA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops small molecule tumor-agnostic cancer therapies based on its proprietary Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology technology platform.

Lead candidate is BDTX-189, designed to inhibit mutant kinases that affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and the tyrosine-protein kinase ErbB-2 (HER2) but with a more favorable safety profile than current ErbB kinase inhibitors. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial should launch in H1.

2019 Financials (9 mo.): Operating Expenses: $19.0M (+222%); Net Loss: ($25.4M) (-331%); Cash Burn: ($17.2M) (-182%).