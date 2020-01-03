WideOpenWest names former TWC exec as CTO

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is continuing to build out its executive ranks, naming former Time Warner Cable executive Henry Hryckiewicz as CTO.

That follows September's hiring of Bill Case as chief information officer; Case will focus on IT operations and project management, while Hryckiewicz leads engineering and network operations.

Hryckiewicz had been senior VP of engineering operations for residential and business services for TWC and had previously held multiple positions at Adelphia.

Yesterday, the company hired Teresa Jacobs as senior VP of IT design and development.