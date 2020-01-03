Microsoft sues to block SynKloud cloud suit

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) files a suit asking a Delaware court to decide its OneDrive cloud storage software doesn't infringe on a group of SynKloud patents.

The complaint says SynKloud "has launched a litigation campaign" based on the patents, targeting Microsoft competitors in the cloud storage space.

In November, SynKloud sued HP for including OneDrive in some of its products.

Key quote from the complaint: "SynKloud intends to enforce its patent portfolio broadly and generically against the entire cloud storage industry, and against Microsoft products specifically."

