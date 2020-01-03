U.S. benchmark crude ends at highest settlement since May

U.S. oil futures rallied to their highest close in more than seven months, as the U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iran military commander sparked fears of an escalation in the Middle East that could disrupt the flow of crude.

February WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) finished +3.1% to $63.05/bbl, off from its $64.09 high but the best settlement for a front-month contract since May 20; for the week, WTI gained 2.2%.

March Brent crude (NYSEARCA:BNO) settled +3.6% to $68.60/bbl after trading as high as $69.50, but the settlement and intraday levels were the highest since the September attack on Saudi oil infrastructure; for the week, Brent rose 2.6%.

But "if this were five years ago, oil would absolutely be above $100," Helima Croft, RBC Capital's head of global commodity strategy, told CNBC, as U.S. production has "blunted the impact in the market of geopolitics... The question is how does the Iranian leadership respond."

"An Iranian retaliation is almost certain," says Paul Sheldon, chief geopolitical risk analyst at S&P Global Platts. "The chances of a broader conflict remain below 50%, although risks are entering new territory. The initial market reaction indicates Brent is capped at $70/bbl without another major incident."

