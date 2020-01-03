Good news/bad news: Construction spending up, consumer confidence slips

In a week bisected by the New Year holiday, the economic data tilted slightly toward the weaker-than-expected end of the scale. The good news: November construction spending and pending home sales exceeded expectations; the bad news: Consumer confidence waned last month and wholesale inventories in November were stagnant. Stronger-than-expected: December Chicago PMI of 48.9 exceeds the 47.9 consensus and improves from 46.3 in November.

November construction spending increased 0.6% to $1.324.1B, surpassing the +0.3% estimate and mightier than the +0.1% increase in October (which was revised from -0.8%). November pending home sales rose 1.2% to 108.5, just past the 1.1% expected and reverses the 1.3% decline in October. The international trade deficit in November narrowed 5.4% to $63.2B and compares with the $69.5B deficit expected.

In-line: Initial jobless claims, down 2K, at 222K matched the consensus.

October’s S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index Composite rose 0.4%, in line with expectations.

Weaker-than-expected: Consumer confidence slipped in December to 126.5, falling short of the 128.0 estimate, from 126.8 in November; while the present situation index rose M/M, the expectations index fell.

December ISM manufacturing index of 47.2 disappoints vs. 49.1 consensus and slips from 48.1; logs in as the weakest reading since June 2009 and marked the fifth straight month of contraction. Weekly continuous jobless claims rose 5K to 1.728M, more than the 1.717K expected. December U.S. PMI manufacturing index of 52.4 was just a hair shy of the 52.5 consensus and slipped from 52.6 in November. The advance wholesale inventories number of $674.7B in November was unchanged from October, a disappointment when compared with the consensus for a 0.2% increase.