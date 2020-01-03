NI Holdings buys Westminster American Insurance

NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NIHD) closes on its previously announced acquisition of Westminster American Insurance from private shareholders on Jan. 1, 2020.

The acquisition diversifies NI Holdings' portfolio of products geographically and by line as additional commercial multi-peril business is introduced into its business mix.

In connection with his continued employment, NI Holdings agreed to pay John Scott, Jr., president of Westminster, a retention bonus of $5M, payable over the five-year period from the date of closing.

Westminster shareholders will get $40M in cash.

Westminster’s statutory surplus as of Dec. 31, 2018 was $20M as per its audited statutory-basis financial statements.