U.S.-listed ETFS pull in a record haul in 2019, State Street says

U.S.-listed bond ETFS pulled in a record $155B in 2019, according to State Street Global Advisors' Flash Flows report.

U.S.-listed ETFs, overall, brought in more than $330B, the third straight year of more than $300B of inflows and the second-highest calendar-year flow total ever.

Real Estate ETFs attracted $6.3B during the year, even though they shed $324M in December. Financials saw outflows of $8.5B and health care saw $4.6B of assets leave.

Technology brought in $4.1B in new assets during the year.

For 2020, Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors expects: inflows into active ETFS beating passive; sector flows could become positive as the demand for alpha increases; and fixed income flows have the potential to surpass $1T in assets by year-end.