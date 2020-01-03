Middle East worries, weak U.S. economic data weigh stocks

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones benchmarks posted their biggest one-day losses since early December in the wake of the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's top military commander, lifting oil prices and escalating Middle East tensions.

But the major averages recovered some ground later in the day as oil prices came off their lows, with WTI crude settling 3.1% higher at $63.05 per barrel after spiking as much as 4.8%.

The key question for investors is what steps Iran might take: There's the obvious potential to snarl shipments in the Persian Gulf or attack energy infrastructure in the Middle East, but Iran could also attack soft targets on U.S. allies elsewhere or launch cyberattacks against the U.S. itself.

Additionally, risk sentiment was dimmed by the weakest reading for the ISM Manufacturing Index since June 2009, which raised concerns of slowing economic growth.

For the week, the Dow finished down less than 0.1%, the S&P slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2%.

Today's retreat was led by the S&P 500 materials (-1.6%), financials (-1.1%) and information technology (-1.1%) sectors, while the defensive oriented real estate (+0.8%) and utilities (+0.1%) groups ended in positive territory.

Despite today's jump in crude oil prices, the broader energy sector (-0.3%) ended with mixed results.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, weighing the two-year yield by 6 bps to 1.51% and the 10-year yield by 9 bps to 1.79%.

Finally, the FOMC minutes from the Dec. 10-11 meeting went largely unnoticed, as the Fed committee viewed policy as appropriate unless the economic outlook changes.