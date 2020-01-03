FGL Holding, Blackstone change investment management fee pact

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) amends its investment management agreements with a subsidiary of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

As of March 27, 2019, funds or accounts managed by affiliates of Blackstone owned 19.8% of the FGL's outstanding ordinary shares.

The per-year management fee payable to Blackstone will be 0.30% on aggregate assets under management up to $25B, 0.24% on AUM above $25B and up to $75B, and 0.22% on AUM over $75B.

Compares with management fee of 0.30% on all aggregate AUM under the original investment management agreements.