UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ and LABU among weekly ETF movers

|About: VelocityShares 3x Inverse... (DGAZ)|By:, SA News Editor

Gainers: Natural Gas -3X Inverse ETN Velocityshares (NYSEARCA:DGAZ+21.0%.

Direxion S&P Biotech Bear 3X (NYSEARCA:LABD+14.1%.

Ultrapro Short Biotechnology Proshares (NASDAQ:ZBIO+10.7%.

Ultrashort Natural Gas Proshares (NYSEARCA:KOLD+8.6%.

Direxion Daily Aerospace Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN+7.6%.

Losers: Natural Gas 3X Long ETN Velocityshares (NYSEARCA:UGAZ-18.3%.

Direxion S&P Biotech Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:LABU-12.9%.

Ultrapro Biotechnology Proshares (NASDAQ:UBIO-10.4%.

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:PILL-9.5%.

Ark Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS:ARKG-9.3%.

Top non-leveraged gainers: Ipath Cocoa Subindex TR Sm Index ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB+4.9%.

Physical Palladium (NYSEARCA:PALL+4.6%.

Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Vaneck ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX+4.5%.

India Smallcap ETF Vaneck (NYSEARCA:SCIF+4.4%.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) +3.9%.

Top non-leveraged losers: Bioshares Biotech Clinical Trial (NYSEARCA:BBC-7.0%.

US Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG-6.3%.

Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) -6.1%.

G-X FTSE Argentina 20 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT-4.7%.

Argentina Ishares MSCI ETF (BATS:AGT-4.5%.

