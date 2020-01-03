UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ and LABU among weekly ETF movers

Gainers: Natural Gas -3X Inverse ETN Velocityshares (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) +21.0%.
Direxion S&P Biotech Bear 3X (NYSEARCA:LABD) +14.1%.
Ultrapro Short Biotechnology Proshares (NASDAQ:ZBIO) +10.7%.
Ultrashort Natural Gas Proshares (NYSEARCA:KOLD) +8.6%.
Direxion Daily Aerospace Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) +7.6%.
Losers: Natural Gas 3X Long ETN Velocityshares (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) -18.3%.
Direxion S&P Biotech Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:LABU) -12.9%.
Ultrapro Biotechnology Proshares (NASDAQ:UBIO) -10.4%.
Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:PILL) -9.5%.
Ark Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS:ARKG) -9.3%.
Top non-leveraged gainers: Ipath Cocoa Subindex TR Sm Index ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) +4.9%.
Physical Palladium (NYSEARCA:PALL) +4.6%.
Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Vaneck ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) +4.5%.
India Smallcap ETF Vaneck (NYSEARCA:SCIF) +4.4%.
Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) +3.9%.
Top non-leveraged losers: Bioshares Biotech Clinical Trial (NYSEARCA:BBC) -7.0%.
US Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) -6.3%.
Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) -6.1%.
G-X FTSE Argentina 20 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) -4.7%.
Argentina Ishares MSCI ETF (BATS:AGT) -4.5%.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on DGAZ