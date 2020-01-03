First Quantum mulls $1B Zambian copper mine expansion - Reuters

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) is weighing a ~$1B investment to increase production at Africa's biggest copper mine in Zambia, despite a feud with state miner ZCCM-IH over project funding, Reuters reports.

The investment would add a decade of life and head off production declines at the Kansanshi copper mine, eventually increasing annual output to 300K metric tons from an expected 235K mt in 2019, according to the report, which cites a company presentation given to Zambian government officials.

But Zambia raised copper royalty taxes by 1.5 percentage points last year and introduced a new 10% rate when global prices exceed $7,500/mt, and observers say securing board approval likely would be complicated by disputes with the Zambian government over taxes and assets.