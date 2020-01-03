Energy Transfer cleared to resume Mariner East construction

Pennsylvania regulators slap Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) with a $30M fine but will allow it to resume construction on its Mariner East natural gas pipeline.

The penalty is part of a settlement between the state's Department of Environmental Protection and ET subsidiary ETC Northeast Pipeline; in return, the DEP agreed to lift a statewide moratorium on construction permits it imposed on the company nearly a year ago in response to several violations during construction of the Revolution pipeline.

ET has incurred millions of dollars in fines and weathered several shutdown orders over the problem-plagued Mariner East pipeline, primarily due to polluted waterways and drinking water wells.

Separately, ET discloses the appointment of former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry to the board of LE GP, the general partner that controls ET.