U.S. ethanol output threatens recovery - Argus

Rising U.S. ethanol production combined with limited demand growth prospects and new export barriers threaten the industry's recovery in 2020, according to an analysis by Argus Research.

U.S. ethanol crush margins climbed to an average $0.28/bu in November from $0.16/bu in September, thanks to falling production and lower corn prices, but margins averaged just $0.10/bu in December due to lax production discipline, limited domestic demand growth and lower exports, Argus says.

Increased production in November and December threaten the production discipline seen in September and October, with output quickly approaching the upper end of the five-year range, suggesting inventories could creep up in 2020, which would erode margins again.

The demand outlook has limited growth prospects; U.S. refiners have blended above their required obligation for ethanol D6 RINs for the past six years, and some exports have been met with trade barriers.

Finally, the initial U.S.-China trade deal does not remove tariffs that have cut flows of U.S. ethanol and other energy commodities to China.

Potentially relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE

ETFs: CORN, FUE