HP wins $439M as judge triples jury award

HP (NYSE:HPQ) has won $439M in damages in a price-fixing conflict with Quanta Storage after the judge tripled a jury award.

A Houston jury had ordered Quanta and its U.S. subsidiary to pay $176M in damages.

But District Judge David Hittner trebled that amount under antitrust law, to $528M before deducting $89M in settlements.

The case focused on a widespread scheme to inflate the price of optical disk drives; Taiwan-based Quanta was the only company not to settle with HP in the matter.