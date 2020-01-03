Evercore sees sale prospects in Molson Coors filing

Evercore ISI is pointing to new language in an SEC filing from Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) to suggest the company is considering a sale.

An 8-K filed yesterday evening includes a "forum selection" provision, analyst Robert Ottenstein notes.

That language has been adopted by companies to prevent plaintiffs from "forum shopping" when it comes to litigation often linked to company sales, he points out. Large M&A deals in recent years almost inevitably invite multistate lawsuits now.

Evercore rates the company Outperform, with a price target of $60 implying 12% upside.