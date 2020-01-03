Pier 1 to close more stores and cut debt - Bloomberg

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) is planning to significantly increase store closings as it pushes a turnaround, Bloomberg reports.

It will announce a new round of shutdowns along with results next week, according to the report, and look to restructure out of court with increased liquidity from the closings. It's also expecting to disclose cuts in a debt load that had reached more than $300M in its last quarterly report.

But that doesn't rule out the possibility of filing for bankruptcy if the company falls short of goals.