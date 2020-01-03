Tim Cook took home $125M in 2019 but that's less than the prior year

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook's total pay fell last year, as the company failed to top its financial targets by as much as in 2018, but Cook still amassed ~$125M in total compensation.

According to an SEC filing, Cook received $3M in salary in 2019, the same as in 2018, while his bonus slid to $7.67M from $12M, with most of his compensation coming from the vesting of $113.5M worth of AAPL shares; all told, Cook's salary, bonus and vesting compensation fell 8% from $136M in 2018.

APPL's board set less ambitious goals for 2019, lowering its sales target 3% from 2018 to $256.6B and its profit target by 15% Y/Y to $60.1B; the company cleared its targets but not by enough for top executives to maximize their bonuses.

CFO Luca Maestri, general counsel Kate Adams, and COO Jeff Williams also received smaller non-equity bonuses last year, according to the filing.