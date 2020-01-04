Town Sports International eyes Flywheel Studios

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) is in the mix to acquire Flywheel Sports, according to Bloomberg.

Flywheel Sports is the operator of high-end spin studios and a long-time rival of SoulCycle (SOULC) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON).

Sources indicate Town Sports would offer its members access to Flywheel studios as part of a premium package if a deal is struck.

An announcement on an acquisition of Flywheel could arrive as early as next week.

Shares of Town Sports International broke 29% higher in AH trading yesterday following the Bloomberg report.