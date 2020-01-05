First cannabis ETF to launch in Europe

Despite a poor year for the sector, marijuana funds have proved popular in North America, prompting plans by Canadian fund group Purpose Investments to launch Europe's first cannabis ETF on Jan. 13.

The Medical Cannabis and Wellness ETF will be listed in Germany and made available to investors in the U.K., Italy and Ireland.

The world's largest cannabis ETF, the U.S.-listed ETFMG Alternative Harvest (NYSEARCA:MJ), has $673M of assets and lost 28.5% last year, while the second largest fund, Canada's $327M Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF), lost 33.8% .

Smaller cannabis ETFs: Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX), AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO), Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX), Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) and Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF).