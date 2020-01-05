Daimler issues large recall for faulty sunroofs

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) is recalling 744,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the U.S. - from model years 2001 through 2011 - because of a sunroof glass panel that could detach and pose a hazard.

The large recall covers more two dozen vehicles from C-Class, CLK-Class, CLS-Class and E-Class model lines. Owners who paid for repairs for the issue will also be able to seek reimbursements from Daimler.

Mercedes-Benz USA in December agreed to a $20M civil penalty over its handling of U.S. vehicle recalls following a year-long U.S. government investigation into 1.4M recalled vehicles.