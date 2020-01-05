'Iran fears are overdone' - Street's biggest bull

Friday's market reaction to the killing of Qasem Soleimani was "not overly dramatic," according to Oppenheimer Asset Management's John Stoltzfus. "In fact, we'd say it's fairy measured."

"We'll gradually get back to where we were before the trade war began in March of 2018 at some point as things continue to get better," he added. "We get some ink on the phase one hopefully by the 15th" after which the market will see a turning point in U.S. manufacturing data.

Doubling down on his outlook, Stoltzfus expects the S&P 500 to hit 3,500 by year-end, implying an 8% gain from current levels and ranking his outlook highest on the Street.