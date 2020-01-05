Commercial Metals Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+54.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (+12.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CMC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.