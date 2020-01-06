Extra simulator training for 737 MAX pilots?

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has long maintained 737 MAX pilots don't need supplemental simulator training beyond what they receive to fly other 737 models, but many FAA officials are now regarding that stance with increasing skepticism, WSJ reports.

Under consideration is mandatory flight-simulator training as regulators propose rewriting emergency checklists for pilots and creating some new ones.

While the FAA's formal decision isn't expected until February or later, the idea would entail extra costs and delays for airlines.

Separately, Boeing and the FAA confirmed on Sunday they are reviewing a wiring issue that could potentially cause a short circuit on the grounded 737 MAX.