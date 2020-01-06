EPA looks to cut heavy-duty truck emissions

The EPA will begin seeking public input today on new rules (to be proposed early this year) that will significantly decrease emissions of smog-forming nitrogen oxide and other pollutants from heavy-duty trucks.

The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association, which represents the four largest truck makers in North America - Daimler Trucks (OTCPK:DDAIF), Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR), Volvo Trucks (OTCPK:VOLVY) and Navistar (NYSE:NAV) - is backing the initiative and said it wants a national program with "sufficient regulatory lead time, stability and certainty."

The EPA last toughened NOx standards for highway heavy-duty trucks and engines in 2000.