France warns U.S. on digital tax retaliation

Any retaliation to France's new digital services tax could "deeply and durably affect the transatlantic relationship," French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire warned the U.S. on Monday.

"If the Americans decide to go ahead and impose sanctions... in this case we would retaliate," he told France Inter radio.

Washington has threatened to impose duties of up to 100% on imports of champagne, handbags and other French products worth $2.4B after a government investigation found the tax would harm U.S. tech companies.