Williams talks inflation, repo stabilization

Low global interest rates are here to stay "for the next five to 10 years," which should lead Fed officials to hold themselves accountable to their 2% inflation target, according to New York Fed President John Williams.

He also said the Fed's response to inject liquidity into repo markets following a cash crunch in September had "worked exactly as we wanted."

"As the level of reserves have been brought back to the appropriate level, we've seen money markets operate very smoothly."