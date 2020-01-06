Iran fallout rattles futures, gold and oil jump

Stocks are set to kick off the week with more losses, as the DJIA suggests another 200-point drop to erase New Year gains amid an escalation in geopolitical risk in the Middle East.
Besides targeting 52 Iranian sites, President Trump threatened to slap sanctions on Iraq "like they’ve never seen before" after a vote to expel U.S. troops, while Iran said it will no longer abide by uranium enrichment limits.
WTI oil prices jumped more than 2% as Brent crude topped $70 a barrel for the first time since September, while gold soared to nearly $1,600 an ounce, its highest in more than seven years.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis