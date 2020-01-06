Carrefour acquires Dejbox

The Carrefour Group (OTCPK:CRRFY) has acquired Dejbox, a pioneer in lunch delivery for business employees located in suburban and outlying areas.

“This acquisition, which reflects Carrefour’s desire to become the leader in grocery e-commerce, is a strategic on”, says Amélie Oudéa-Castera, Executive Director Customers, Services and Digital Transformation at Carrefour. “It will give us the opportunity to expand our customer base to include employees of medium-sized, small and micro businesses and also invest in the fast-growing food delivery segment with an offering rooted in quality and affordability.”

Financial terms undisclosed.