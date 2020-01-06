Bed Bath sells half of real estate portfolio - WSJ

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has signed a deal to sell roughly half its real estate to a private-equity firm, including its headquarters, a distribution facility and an undisclosed number of its roughly 1,500 stores, WSJ reports.

The embattled retailer will then lease back the space in a transaction that will generate more than $250M in proceeds, which will be used to repay debt, buy back shares and fund a turnaround effort under new CEO Mark Tritton.

The company is also expected to evaluate the rest of its real estate and retail concepts like Buy Buy Baby and Harmon drugstores.