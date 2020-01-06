Xerox scores financing for HP takeover bid

Citigroup, Mizuho Financial and Bank of America have agreed to provide Xerox (NYSE:XRX) with up to $24B in financing for its takeover offer for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), sources told the WSJ.

It's a sign the company is pushing forward with an unsolicited $33B deal that its larger rival had rejected as too low and not in the best interests of its shareholders.

Xerox on Nov. 5 made the cash-and-stock offer for HP, whose market value has since risen to almost $30B, making it nearly four times Xerox’s size.