AstraZeneca's Farxiga nabs accelerated review in U.S. for expanded use in heart failure patients

Under Priority Review status, the FDA has accepted for review AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) supplemental marketing application for type 2 diabetes (T2D) med Farxiga (dapagliflozin) to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death or the worsening of heart failure (HF) in adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) with and without T2D. The agency's action will be in Q2.

The SGLT2 inhibitor was approved in the U.S. for T2D in January 2014 and to reduce the risk of hospitalization in heart failure patients with T2D in October 2019.