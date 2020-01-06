NIO up 6% on robust December delivery update

NIO (NYSE:NIO) delivered 3,170 (+25.4% M/M) vehicles in December 2019, led by strong sales of ES6 of 2,537 deliveries up 22.7% M/M and the ES8 633 deliveries up 37.3% M/M.

As of December 31, 2019, aggregate deliveries of the ES6 and the ES8 reached 31,913 vehicles, of which 20,565 were delivered in 2019.

William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO said "Our sales also benefited from the expansion of our sales network through the continued launch of more efficient NIO Spaces. With our product offerings further deepened and upgraded in 2020 though the all-new ES8, the 100-kWh battery pack and the upcoming EC6, a 5-seater smart premium electric coupe SUV, we expect our order momentum to continue going forward.”

NIO +5.7% premarket to $4.05

Source: Press Release