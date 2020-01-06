Cal-Maine Foods down 3% on earnings miss

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) reports egg sales down 0.5% Y/Y to 261.026M in Q2.

Specialty-egg sales accounted for 36% of total revenue, up 100 bps Y/Y.

Average price decreased 11.5% to $1.160 per dozen.

The average selling price for specialty eggs slipped 4.1% to $1.878 per dozen.

The Southeast large market average price for conventional eggs dropped 12.7%.

SG&A expense rate grew 200 bps to 14.7%.

Pursuant to the quarterly loss, the Company has cut the dividend until a subsequent profitable quarter. Their policy is to pay one-third of the quarterly income as cash dividend.

CALM -3.06% premarket.

Previously: Cal-Maine Foods EPS misses by $0.30, misses on revenue (Jan. 6)