Elanco to divest rights to Osurnia for $135M

Aimed at advancing its previously announced acquisition of Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) animal health business, Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) has agreed to sell canine otitis externa med Osurnia to Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC for $135M in cash. The transaction is contingent on Elanco receiving regulatory sign-off on the Bayer deal in the U.S., Europe and other jurisdictions and on other customary closing conditions.

Osurnia generated $31.2M in sales in 2018.

Elanco intends to divest a small lineup of products across both organizations representing ~$120M - 140M in sales in order to receive global regulatory approvals on the merger.