BARDA to procure NexoBrid for emergency responses

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and its commercial partner Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) announces that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), has begun procuring NexoBrid for emergency stockpile as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services mission to build national preparedness for public health medical emergencies.

BARDA purchased inventory will be managed by MediWound. The initial BARDA procurement is valued at $16.5M, with the first delivery of NexoBrid expected by the end of Q1 2020 and additional deliveries occurring over the subsequent five quarters.

In addition, BARDA holds an option to procure additional quantities of NexoBrid through funding of up to $50M. The BLA submission for NexoBrid is planned for Q2 2020.

The procurement is a key milestone of the Project BioShield contract signed in September 2015 between MediWound and BARDA.

In May 2019, Vericel entered into exclusive license and supply agreements with MediWound to commercialize NexoBrid in North America.