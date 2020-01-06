Bed Bath & Beyond unlocks capital

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) says it closed on a sale-leaseback transaction with an affiliate of Oak Street Real Estate Capital.

The properties sold rep about 2.1M square feet worth of commercial space. Bed Bath & Beyond will continue to occupy the properties pursuant to long-term leases

The retailer says the transaction generated over $250M in net proceeds, which may be used to reinvest in BBBY's core business operations/ongoing business transformation efforts to drive growth, fund share repurchases, reduce the outstanding debt, or some combination of the above.

"This marks the first step toward unlocking valuable capital in our business that can be put to work to amplify our plans to build a stronger, more efficient foundation to support revenue growth, financial stability and enhance shareholder value," notes Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton.

Bed Bath & Beyond continues to evaluate certain remaining owned real estate.

BBBY +0.37% premarket to $16.14.

Source: Press Release