Visteon unveils new tech at CES

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) announces its breakthrough microZone display technology that it says offers significantly higher graphics performance than traditional LCD displays.

The display technology will be displayed this week at CES in Las Vegas.

The company says the new, patent-pending high-dynamic range display technology offers high contrast and brightness and wide color gamut that enables automotive displays to achieve parity with consumer mobile devices with life-like imaging capability.

"Next-generation automotive cockpit displays need optical performance that is competitive with mobile devices that consumers have come to expect," says Visteon CEO Sachin Lawande.

Source: Press Release