Boeing may tap debt markets, announce spending cuts

Besides reports overnight suggesting a possible 737 MAX wiring problem and extra simulator training, a fresh piece from the WSJ says Boeing (NYSE:BA) is considering tapping debt markets to bolster its finances.

It's not running out of cash anytime soon, but costs associated with the MAX crisis are rising. Boeing had about $20B in available funds at the end of the September quarter, according to the latest financial statements.

Alongside raising more debt, the planemaker is also thinking of deferring some capital expenditures, freezing acquisitions and cutting spending on research and development to preserve cash.

Boeing last tapped bond markets in July, with a $5.5B multiyear issuance that was almost two times oversubscribed.