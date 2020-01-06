Sempra Energy, Saudi Aramco ink Port Arthur LNG deal

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Saudi Aramco say they signed an interim project participation agreement for the Port Arthur LNG export project under development in Texas.

The deal "is a reflection of the growing alignment between our companies' interest in the overall success of the Port Arthur LNG project," SRE Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Martin says, after the companies signed a heads of agreement last May for the purchase of 5M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas and a 25% equity investment in the Port Arthur LNG project.

The initial phase of the project is fully permitted and is expected to include two liquefaction trains, up to three LNG storage tanks and associated facilities to enable the export of 11M mt/year of LNG on a long-term basis.