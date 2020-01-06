TransEnterix down 5% premarket after update

TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC) is down 5% premarket on the heels of providing a year-end corporate update.

The Company entered into two customer agreements: one in the U.S. and another in Germany to lease Senhance Systems to allow such hospitals to perform Senhance surgeries. These Systems are expected to be installed this month and clinical cases are expected to begin in Q1 2020.

During 2019, the Company obtained Senhance System FDA 510(k) clearance for the Senhance Ultrasonic Instruments.

TRXC obtained Japanese regulatory approval for the Senhance System and reimbursement for 98 procedures and initiated a European limited market release of 5mm articulating instruments.

The Company sold the AutoLap laparoscope positioning system and related assets for $17M.

Also, the Company expects to report preliminary revenue of ~$0.6M and ~$8.3M to $8.5M, for Q4 2019 and FY 2020, repetively.

During 2020, the Company expects to complete the following product portfolio initiatives:

Launch the scene cognition and augmented intelligence module in the U.S. by mid-2020;

Submit for US clearance of 5mm Articulating Instruments in Q4 2020; and,

Obtain general surgery and bariatric indications in the U.S., and obtain a pediatric indication in Europe.