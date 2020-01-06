Merck teams up with Taiho Pharma and Astex Pharma in cancer

Merck (NYSE:MRK) inks an exclusive global research collaboration and license agreement with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCPK:OTSKF) unit Astex Pharmaceuticals aimed at developing small molecule inhibitors against several drug targets in cancer, including the KRAS oncogene.

Under the terms of the deal, the three companies will combine their preclinical candidates and know-how. Merck will have an exclusive global license to the programs and will pay Taiho and Astex $50M upfront, up to $2.5B in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. Merck will fund R&D and will be responsible for worldwide commercialization. Taiho retains co-commercialization rights in Japan with an option to promote in certain areas of Southeast Asia.