Procter & Gamble shows off new tech at CES

|About: The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)|By:, SA News Editor

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) makes its return to CES this week to showcase how it connected deep consumer insights and cutting-edge technologies to develop innovative products that transform everyday consumer experiences.

The P&G LifeLab exhibit and product portfolio will feature Oral-B iO, (next-gen toothbrush tech), Lumi by Pampers (connected care system), the Charmin RollBot (robot delivery), AIRIA (home fragrance system via smart delivery), Opte Precision Skincare System (handheld inkjet printer for hyper-pigmentation corrections) and The Heated Razor by GilletteLabs (hot razor tech).

Source: Press Release

#CES20

