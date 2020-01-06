SmileDirectClub up 8% premarket on Walmart deal

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) announces the launch of a suite of oral healthcare products exclusively at Walmart's U.S. stores and Walmart.com. The products include a state-of-the-art electric toothbrush ($24.98) and bright on, a teeth whitening system that includes an LED light ($39.98).

Three additional products, teeth whitening and sensitivity toothpaste varieties, a water flosser and an ultrasonic UV cleaner will be launched later this quarter.

The company will also offer a club edition electric toothbrush ($29.00) with a subscription for replacement heads ($5/refill) delivered every three months.